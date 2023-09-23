He said trust, sincerity and solidarity on the global scale with the role of the United Nations and the participation of all countries will help the international community to address difficulties, overcome challenges, and promote peace and cooperation.

As the world is facing serious crises in terms of trust, multilateral cooperation, principles and resources, PM Chinh said that the world leaders should join hands to carry out five groups of measures with an inclusive and comprehensive approach.

Vietnam will make more contributions to the UN’s priorities, he said, stressing the country will increase its participation in UN peacekeeping activities, and work to achieve the net-zero greenhouse gas emission target by 2050, besides ensuring both domestic and global food security./.

