The first phase of the 650km North-South Expressway has 11 component projects, three of which are invested in the form of public-private partnership and the rest, including the Mai Son-National Highway 45 project, are funded with public investment.

The Mai Son-National Highway 45 section has a total length of 63km and an investment of over 560 million USD.

Its construction started in September 2020, and is scheduled to complete on April 30, 2023. So far, 83% of all workload has been finished.

PM Chinh took the occasion to pay New Year visits to workers in some construction sites along the route and relocated residents at the resettlement area in Dong Minh commune, Dong Son district of Thanh Hoa.

He later moved on to examine the Dien Chau-Bai Vot project, another component of the North-South Expressway, which connects Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces./.

