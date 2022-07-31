Business HCM City seeks to boost tourism growth after COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City authorities have applied a number of measures to boost its tourism growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, including the diversification of products and services by developing those with high potential such as farm and MICE.

Business UN official recommends Vietnam focus on energy security Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said she expected Vietnam can show that there’s a different way to do development and that amidst the uncertain global economic outlook, Vietnam can prove itself as an attractive place for investment by doing a greener, more inclusive development.

Business Hong Kong firms interest in Vietnamese gem market Businesses from Hong Kong (China) have expressed their interest in the Vietnamese gem market during their participation at the ongoing 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.

Business PM urges Korean businesses to boost connectivity with Vietnamese firms Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam and boost connectivity with local firms so that Vietnam can soon become a hub in regional and global value chains.