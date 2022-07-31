PM inspects stagnant steel project in Thai Nguyen
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 31 inspected the progress of the second phase of the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Plant extension project (TISCO 2) in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 31.
PM Chinh (middle) inspects TISCO 2 project site (Photo: VNA)
The project has an initial investment of 3.84 trillion VND (164.52 million USD), which has been increased to over 8.1 trillion VND.
It was launched from 2017 and has been postponed since 2013.
In 2021, the Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC (TISCO) proposed the resumption of the project, and promised to operate it effectively after a few years, ensuring job for employees and avoiding losses in State capital.
PM Chinh noted that the stagnation of the project has caused great wastefulness, and asked for drastic measures to settle problems facing the project with the spirit of placing the national interest to the top position.
He urged the investor, under the direction of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), to re-update data related to the project and propose solutions to current problems.
The leader also requested the CMSC and TISCO to continue working with partners and speeding up negotiation basing on the law and harmony in interest of all stakeholders.
The PM assigned his deputy Le Minh Khai to take the charge of solving issues related to the project.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day, PM Chinh offered incense and flowers to 60 members of Company 915 who sacrificed their lives during the anti-America war in 1972 in Thai Nguyen city./.