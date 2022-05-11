Business FDI – bright spot of Vietnam’s economy amid COVID-19 The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) released an annual report on foreign investment in Vietnam last year at a meeting in Hanoi on May 10.

Business AEON Mall Vietnam to build trade centre in Hue AEON Mall Vietnam plans to build its first trading centre in the central region, AEON Mall Hue, covering a total 86,000sq.m, with an investment of 170 million USD in Thua Thien-Hue province’s An Van Duong new urban area.

Business Aquatic exports surge nearly 44% in first four months Vietnam earned 3.57 billion USD from aquatic exports in the first four months of this year, posting a year-on-year increase of nearly 44 percent.

Business Vietnam, US continue working towards harmonious, sustainable trade ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working visit to the US and the United Nations from May 11 to 17 will be an occasion for the two countries to discuss ways for obtaining harmonious and sustainable trade relations.