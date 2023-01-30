Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on January 30, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 27).

Business January FDI nears 1.7 billion USD Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) worth 1.69 billion USD as of January 20 this year, down 19.8% annually, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Foreign suppliers pay 1.8 trillion VND in taxes Foreign suppliers have paid taxes worth 1.8 trillion VND (76.7 million USD) via the official portal serving their operations in Vietnam.

Business January’s CPI increases 0.52% due to high Tet demand Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in January edged up by 0.52 % month-on-month, fueled by high consumer demand for the Lunar New Year or Tet which fell in the same month, the General Statistics Office said on January 29.