From right: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd) and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien (5th) hand over the tokens of funds allocated to assist in the removal of temporary and ramshackle houses across several provinces. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 13 launched a campaign aimed at eliminating temporary and ramshackle houses across the country by 2025, in a significant move to improve living conditions for impoverished people.The hybrid launching ceremony was held in Da Bac district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, and was connected online to 63 provinces and centrally-run cities.Addressing the housing issues facing the poor is part of a great policy of the Party and the State to alleviate poverty and stabilise the lives of the disadvantaged. Between 2000 and 2023, over 1.7 million houses were built or repaired for poor households and people with difficult backgrounds.In his speech, PM Chinh, who is also Chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, said that currently, there are still over 315,000 households classified as poor or near-poor who need housing assistance.He expressed his confidence that the campaign, with a goal to construct or refurbish 170,000 homes by the end of 2025, will garner robust support from society.The PM called for the mobilisation of resources from the State, society, businesses, and citizens and stressed the need for effective mechanisms and policies and the assurance of quality construction, serving the right beneficiaries and ensuring transparency and efficiency without corruption and waste.Furthermore, PM Chinh recommended the establishment of a fund to eradicate substandard houses across the nation.At the event, several organisations, businesses and individuals pledged to donate a total of 336 billion VND (13.42 million USD), a sum enough to construct 6,720 houses. The first allocation of funds will prioritise 40 provinces with high poverty rates and a substantial number of inadequate homes.Following the ceremony, PM Chinh, along with other Party, State and provincial leaders, visited several families in Da Bac district to observe and support the housing improvement efforts underway./.