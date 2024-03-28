President of VFF Central Commitee Do Van Chien and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha present certificates of merit to individuals with outstanding contribution to the implementation of the project (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – As many as 5,000 houses have been built and handed over to poor households in the northern province of Dien Bien under a housing project for the disadvantaged in Dien Bien (Project 09) launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee in April 2023 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory.

At an event held to mark the end of the project on March 28, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hailed the VFF Central Committee and leaders of Dien Bien province for the initiative, which received warm response from people from all walks of life throughout the country.

Following the launch of the project, 250 billion VND (over 10 million USD) was raised and handed over to Dien Bien, helping fund over half of the total building costs of 489.4 billion VND.

On this occasion, the provincial People Committee presented certificates of merit to 39 collectives and 31 individuals with outstanding contribution to the implementation of the project. The VFF Central Committee also awarded the insignia "For the cause of national great unity" to Secretary of the Dien Bien provincial Party Committee Tran Quoc Cuong, and certificates of merit to 19 collectives and individuals./.