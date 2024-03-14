Society Vietnamese citizens advised not to travel to conflict areas The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised Vietnamese citizens not to travel to places where conflicts are taking place, its spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on March 14.

Videos Gac Ma soldiers remembered in ceremony in Da Nang The The Liaison Committee for soldiers of Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands held a ceremony on March 14 in Da Nang city in remembrance of the 64 soldiers who laid down their lives defending Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Spratly archipelago 36 years ago.

Videos Int’l diplomats participate in Hanoi's spring friendship tour More than 400 delegates, who are government officials and representatives of diplomatic mission and international organisations in Vietnam, went on a recent friendship spring tour in Hanoi.

Society Vietnamese citizens warned about fraudulent job offers abroad The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again recommends that citizens exercise caution when considering job offers abroad that promise "easy work, high salary" without any requirements for qualifications, degrees, signed contracts, or without going through businesses or labour dispatch organisations, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.