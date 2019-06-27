Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage left Hanoi on June 27 morning for Osaka, Japan to attend the G20 Summit and pay a visit to Japan from June 27 to July 1.Vietnam is among eight special guest countries that the 14th G20 host – Japan has invited to the summit.Made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the trip will help Vietnam raise its voice along with emerging economies, contributing to tackling common issues, maintain the stability, and fight against negative trends of the global economy.In 2010, the country first took part in the summit as the Chair of the ASEAN.The G20 Summit is an international high-level forum for the governments and central bank governors of 19 countries and the EU. On the sidelines, it features a number of ministerial conferences.The 14th G20 Summit is the first major international event organized by Japan in the new era of Reiwa that began on May 1 this year.-VNA