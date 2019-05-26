Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg at press conference after talks (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage left Oslo on May 26, concluding their official visit to Norway and starting their trip to Stockholm for an official visit to Sweden at the invitation by Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.While in Norway, PM Phuc held talks with host PM Erna Solberg, during which the two sides held that the bilateral trade and investment have yet to match their potential, and agreed to push for the early completion of the negotiations on the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association. The two PMs also exchanged ideas on the importance and the need to ensure peace and stability, and to maintain security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea. All disputes should be settled through peaceful means in line with the international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 and other related agreements of the region.During the visit, PM Phuc also paid a courtesy call to the Norwegian King and had a meeting with the head of the country’s parliament. He also attended the Vietnam – Norway Business Forum and affirmed that the Vietnamese Government always go along with Norwegian businesses. The leader received leading officials of Norway’s major groups.-VNA