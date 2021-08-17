Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the Ministry of Justice and relevant ministries to study and build a law to amend many others to remove bottlenecks that have existed for many years in order to create new impetus for development, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assigned ministers, heads of sectors and agencies, and chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and cities to directly preside over the review and perfection of institutions in order to build a socialist rule-of-law state.



He said ministers and heads of agencies must take responsibility of reviewing and supplementing the contents of the laws under their authority, coordinate with the Ministry of Justice to finalise and propose measures to remove bottlenecks.



The Government listened to a report on reviewing the laws to remove difficulties for investment and business in the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, among others./.

VNA