Sci-Tech Game design degrees expected to boost industry growth With the emergence of university-level courses focusing solely on the gaming industry in recent years, Vietnam is looking forward to a growth boost in the industry for digital economy development in the near future.

Sci-Tech Geoparks network symposium expected to promote Cao Bang’s tourism The 8th symposium of the Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN), slated for this September, is expected to help promote tourism in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends Milipo Asia Pacific – Tech X Summit Deputy Public Security Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang is leading a high-level delegation to the Milipol Asia-Pacific and TechX Summit in Singapore from April 3 to 5 at the invitation of Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam.