PM pays respect to late government leaders
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense in tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now PM) Pham Hung (1912 – 1988). (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to late government leaders Pham Hung, Vo Van Kiet and Phan Van Khai and visited their families in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.
At the respective houses of late Chairman of the Council of Ministers (now PM) Pham Hung (1912 – 1988) and late PM Vo Van Kiet (1922 – 2008) in District 3, PM Chinh expressed his gratitude for their significant contributions to the country’s cause of national construction and protection.
Comrade Pham Hung joined the youth movement at the age of 16 and two years later became one of the first members of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the South. Later, he served as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for several successive tenures. In June 1987, the National Assembly chose him as Chairman of the Council of Ministers.
PM Chinh and a family member of late PM Vo Van Kiet. (Photo: VNA)Comrade Vo Van Kiet started participating in revolutionary activities at the age of 16. During his life he went on to serve in many important positions in both the Party and Government. At the 6th National Party Congress, Kiet's ideas and proposals regarding promoting agricultural production and goods production were included into the congress' document, contributing to formulating the Party's Doi Moi (renewal) policy, opening up a period of strong and stable development of the country.
At the house of late PM Phan Van Khai (1933 – 2018) in Cu Chi district, PM Chinh stressed that as the head of the government, then PM Khai had made many important contributions to Vietnam’s reform of legal institutions and integration, especially in economy.
PM Chinh offers incense in tribute to late PM Phan Van Khai. (Photo: VNA)Comrade Phan Van Khai joined the revolution in 1947 and the CPV on July 15, 1959. He was a member of the CPV Central Committee and Politburo member in many consecutive tenures and the PM from 1997 to 2006. Throughout 70 years of revolutionary activities, he made great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the CPV and the nation./.