PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend expanded G7 Summit in Japan
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.
Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to the expanded summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and pay a working visit to Japan from May 19 to 21.
The trip will be made at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio./.