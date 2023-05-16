Politics Vietnam-Thailand deal on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision approving the agreement on mutual judicial assistance in civil matters between Vietnam and Thailand.

Politics Mid-term reviews of Politburo, Secretariat discussed by Party Central Committee The 13th-tenure Party Central Committee discussed a mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and on some focal tasks until the end of the Party’s 2021 - 2026 tenure on the second working day of its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi leader receives Federation of Cuban Women head Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted Teresa María Amarelle Boúe, a member of the Council of State of Cuba and Secretary General of the Federation of Cuban Women in the city on May 16.