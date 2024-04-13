PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing) at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the northern province of Hoa Binh for its socio-economic achievements at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 13.

PM Chinh asked the provincial authorities to effectively follow the approved master planning scheme, fully tap its distinctive potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages, and create new development spaces.

To do that, Hoa Binh was advised to effectively pool and use legitimate resources to promote traditional growth drivers and make breakthroughs into new ones; increase investment and regional, domestic and global connectivity; and develop a comprehensive and inclusive strategic infrastructure system, industries that serve processing, manufacturing and the production-supply chain; and enhance the application of sci-tech and innovation.



Focus should be placed on manufacturing and processing, hi-tech, ecological and resort tourism, sports, cultural identity; clean, organic and quality agriculture, he said, adding that it is essential to well prepare for projects and sectors open to investment to welcome investors, especially big and potential ones; and invest in education-training, especially in potential sectors.



The government leader also suggested stepping up administrative reform, improving business environment and accelerating digital transformation to build digital administration, digital society and digital economy.



Agreeing with the province’s proposals, he asked ministries and agencies to work closely with the province to fulfill the six tasks assigned at the beginning of 2023. These tasks include preparing documents for two sites to be recognised as special national relics, and compiling records to nominate the Hoa Binh Culture as a world heritage.



In the afternoon of the same day, PM Chinh attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Japanese MEIKO Company's electronics factory, which will manufacture and produce printed circuit boards (PCBs). This facility, located in Hoa Binh city, is the fifth MEIKO factory in Vietnam.



In his address, he thanked MEIKO for their investment in Vietnam, which has amounted to over 1 billion USD over the past two decades.



The PM expressed his hope that MEIKO, as well as other foreign enterprises and investors, will not only continue to operate efficiently but also comply with legal regulations, protect the environment and contribute to social welfare in Hoa Binh province in particular and in Vietnam in general./.