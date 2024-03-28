Business Vietnam, Italy beef up trade, investment cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien held a working session in Hanoi on March 28 with Marco Della Seta, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam and Regina Corradini D’Airenzo, CEO of SIMEST which is responsible for promoting Italian companies' outward investment and providing technical and financial support for investment projects.

Business Binh Dinh hopes for enhanced trade, investment ties with Canada Canada was highlighted as a gateway for Vietnamese enterprises to access North American markets at a trade promotion conference held in the central province of Binh Dinh on March 28.

Business HCM City wants to boost stronger bilateral trade with Canada Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested the city and Canada strive for bilateral trade of over 1 billion USD while receiving Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng on March 28.