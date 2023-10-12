Business Garment export turnover sees increase again Despite a continued decrease in export turnover in the first eight months compared to the same period last year, the textile and garment industry has shown numerous signs of recovery and opportunities for stronger growth in the remaining months of 2023.

Business Wood sector regaining footing as orders turn around Many wood businesses have received orders for the remaining months of this year after the protracted logjam, sending rosy signs to the domestic timber industry.

Business Infographic First 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4% Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.

Business Vietravel Airlines targets to operate 20 aircraft by 2026 Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, targets to increase its aircraft fleet to 20 by 2025 – 2026, according to its development plant.