The scene after a landslide at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to grant 80 billion VND (3.46 million USD) in emergency aid from the State budget reserves this year to help people in the central region surmount consequences of recent floods.

Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue will receive 20 billion VND each to overcome natural disaster aftermath in Tay Giang and Phong Dien districts, respectively. The rest will be earmarked for Huong Hoa and Dak Krong districts of Quang Tri province

The PM ordered local authorities to use the funding for the right purposes and promptly distribute assistance to the needy.

Meanwhile, 80 billion VND had been raised for Quang Tri province as of November 17, according to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in the province. More than half of the sum was delivered to the organisation.

President of the VFF Quang Tri chapter Dao Manh Hung said that the organisation had handed over 6.5 billion VND to localities and 110,000 aid packages to flood-hit residents.

Quang Tri bore the brunt of six floods and two strong tropical storms in October and November. Many schools were forced to close while hundreds of public works destroyed. Thousands of houses were submerged or collapsed./.