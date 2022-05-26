Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Party officials hold talks Senior Party officials of Vietnam and Cuba have agreed that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regular meetings and exchanges between the two Parties and countries vividly demonstrate their special friendship.

Politics Vietnam calls on Asia to maintain peaceful, stable environment for prosperity Asia needs to play a greater role in maintaining and fostering a peaceful and stable environment conducive to development and prosperity in the region and beyond, on the shared basis of cooperation, understanding, trust and responsibility, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Politics President receives new ambassadors from Ukraine, Canada President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted receptions for the newly-accredited ambassadors from Ukraine and Canada, who came to present their credentials.

Politics Incumbent, former officials of Da Nang, Quang Binh disciplined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 26 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures on an official of Da Nang city and a former official of Quang Binh province.