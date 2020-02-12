PM requests fighting Covid-19 virus, sluggish behaviors at work
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 ordered the intensification of the fight against both the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and the sluggish behaviors at work amid the current epidemic.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
During a meeting with representatives of ministries and agencies in Hanoi, the leader reiterated the policy of protecting citizens’ lives partly at the expense of economic growth.
He asked for efforts to seek solutions to national development via production and services, economic restructuring, and capital disbursement.
Sectors were urged to devise their own plans to ensure economic growth as the 2020 target remains unchanged, as well as raise their sense of responsibility.
According to him, the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board also suggested offering 30-day visa exemption for several markets to increase tourist arrivals.
The PM also mentioned several ways to cut visa and logistics costs, not hike prices of electricity, health care, education and other services, and step up public investment and disbursement of official development assistance, foreign direct investment and social investment.
The State Bank was required to closely monitor the market and control exchange rates.
According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the world economy will continue shrinking this year due to Covid-19 outbreak with losses estimated at 160 billion USD./.
