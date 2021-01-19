PM sends condolences to Indonesian President over earthquake, plane crash
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 19 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the recent earthquake and plane crash.
Rescuers search for victims after the earthquake in West Sulawesi, Indonesia on January 17, 2021 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit West Sulawesi province on January 15 and the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed off the coast of Jakarta capital on January 9, resulting in huge losses of lives and property./.