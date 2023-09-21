Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 21 cabled a message of congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

In the message, PM Chinh affirmed that over the past five decades, the cooperative and friendly relations between Vietnam and Japan have been growing robustly and comprehensively, with significant achievements. The two countries have become extremely important partners of each other, sharing numerous common strategic interests and supporting each other effectively in the process of national construction and development.



On the back of the achievements over the past five decades, PM Chinh wished that both sides would continue nurturing their relationship in the spirit of sincerity, trust, substantiveness, and effectiveness, elevating the bilateral ties to new heights with a new framework, meeting the aspirations and bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries while making positive contributions to peace, stability, prosperity, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a congratulatory message to his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko./.