Politics Fatherland Front leader receives Lao counterpart Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 14 for Saysomphone Phomvihane, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of the Standing Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction.

Politics Prime Minister congratulates new DPRK Premier Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of congratulations to Kim Tok Hun on his appointment as new Premier of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Politics Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

Politics Prime Minister hosts Lao counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on August 14 for his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith, who is visiting Vietnam for the national mourning of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.