PM sends sympathy to DPRK counterpart over flood damage
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of sympathy to his Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) counterpart Kim Tok Hun over serious damage caused by recent floods in the country.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 14 sent a message of sympathy to his Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) counterpart Kim Tok Hun over serious damage caused by recent floods in the country.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also cabled a similar message to DPRK Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Son Gwon.
The DPRK has seen unusual heavy rains since August 1, resulting in flooding in some provinces of the country. According to the report, more than 39,000 hectares of rice fields were damaged by floods while 16,680 homes and some 630 public buildings were flooded or destroyed./.