Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned major tasks to the diplomatic sector and relevant agencies in economic diplomacy while addressing a plenary session of the ongoing 32nd National Diplomatic Conference on December 21.The leader asked them to continue institutionalising and concretising instructions of the Party and the State, and relevant documents issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Government with new mindset and strategic visions.He stressed the need to catch up with global trends, focus on removing obstacles, perfect institutions, promote cooperation, concretise economic commitments and review their implementation.Other tasks include diversifying markets, products, and supply chains; tapping the potential of the Middle East, Africa and South America and Halal markets; carrying forward self-reliance, self-resilience, innovation and creativeness; and enhancing coordination and connectivity with other agencies and localities in the spirit of putting businesses and localities at the centre.