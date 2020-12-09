PM stresses solidarity, cooperation at 10th CLMV Summit
Only solidarity and cooperation would help Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam (CLMV) overcome difficulties and build a CLMV region of dynamism, prosperity and sustainable development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 9.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 10th CLMV Summit (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the 10th CLMV Summit held online on the day, the PM pointed out three cooperation priorities for the countries in the time ahead - promptly building a plan to complete targets set in the CLMV development framework; enhancing policy connectivity to facilitate ASEAN’s regional integration; and intensifying connectivity to improve production capacity in farm produce processing and export, and forming regional agricultural supply-production chains.
At the summit, themed "Enhancing effective connectivity for regional integration”, the participating leaders affirmed their commitments to deepening the long-standing friendship and neighbourliness for mutual benefits among the four countries.
They expressed their resolve to boost cooperation in order to tap economic potential of the countries and bridge the development gap in the region, contributing to the ASEAN Community building.
Leaders of Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar used the occasion to thank Vietnam for granting annual scholarships to their students, and suggested the country continue with the programme in the years to come.
The CLMV leaders agreed to step up connectivity across spheres, ranging from infrastructure to institutions, economy and people, for sustainable, inclusive development in the region.
They adopted three documents, comprising the joint statement on the 10th CLMV Summit, the framework for CLMV development, and the list of CLMV priority projects.
They agreed that Myanmar will chair the 11th CLMV Summit./.