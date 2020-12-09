Politics Vietnam, Mongolia seek ways to forge traditional friendship Vietnam and Mongolia on December 9 agreed on specific measures and orientations to consolidate and enhance their traditional friendship and cooperation in the time ahead.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) was held in the form of a video conference on December 9. General Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo's member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister of Vietnam, chaired the meeting.