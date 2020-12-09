ASEAN ASEAN ministers adopt joint statement on defence cooperation ASEAN defence ministers adopted a joint statement on defence cooperation for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN at their 14th meeting, held via videoconference on December 9.

ASEAN ASEAN Parties Against Corruption convenes 16th meeting The Government Inspectorate of Vietnam hosted the 16th Principals Meeting of ASEAN Parties Against Corruption (ASEAN-PAC) in the form of videoconference on December 9, with the participation of nine ASEAN member states.

World Phnom Penh declaration adopted at 9th ACMECS Summit The 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit held via videoconference on December 9 has adopted a Phnom Penh declaration.

