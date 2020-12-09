10th CLMV Summit aims for higher connectivity efficiency for regional integration
Leaders of CLMV members and ASEAN Secretariat attend 10th CLMV Summit (Source: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith chaired the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit held via videoconference on December 9.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc led the Vietnamese delegation attending the event.
With the theme “Enhancing connectivity efficiency for regional integration”, participating leaders reviewed the results of the implementation of the 9th CLMV Summit’s joint statement and the CLMV Plan of Action for 2019-2020, especially the implementation of commitments to intensify regional links, improve infrastructure, develop the East-West Economic Corridor, the South Economic Corridor, and the ASEAN Highway, and build competent human resources to post effective economic integration.
They also approved a joint statement of the 10th CLMV Summit and a Priority Programme, along with a CLMV Development Programme.
The Lao PM took the occasion to thank CLMV member countries for their support over the past two years, and handed over the reins as CLMV Chair in the 2021-2022 period to Myanmar./.