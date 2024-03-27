PM suggests Vietnam, Canada further tap cooperation potential
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 suggested Vietnam and Canada maximise their potential, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to boost their development cooperation.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 27 suggested Vietnam and Canada maximise their potential, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to boost their development cooperation.
At a reception in Hanoi for Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Mary Ng, who is leading a Canadian trade mission to Vietnam, the PM said her visit has contributed to consolidating the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
Mary Ng said the delegation comprises more than 300 people, including representatives from 70 leading Canadian businesses, noting the number demonstrates their interest in the Vietnamese market.
Host and guest noted with pleasure the intensive and extensive development of the comprehensive partnership across spheres.
Canada is Vietnam's third largest trade partner in America, and Vietnam is Canada's biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Canada is also Vietnam's 14th largest investor with more than 247 projects worth over 4.82 billion USD.
Pointing to global challenges like epidemics, conflicts, climate change and population aging, the PM called on Canada to further cooperate with Vietnam to deal with them for the sake of both nations and their people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.
He also expressed his belief that bilateral ties will grow further on the foundation consolidated over the past 50 years, and suggested the two countries continue their close coordination to increase all-level visit exchanges, bring into full play existing cooperation mechanisms and establish new ones in all fields.
For her part, Mary Ng informed Chinh about the outcomes of the second meeting of the Vietnam-Canada Joint Economic Committee which opened the same day, saying the two sides agreed to advance the economic, trade and investment ties to a new height, and mobilise resources to implement the Political Declaration on establishing the Just Energy Transition Partnership.
Canada highly values Vietnam’s role in ASEAN, as well as Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s role in its Indo-Pacific strategy, the minister said, expressing her hope that Vietnam will work together with Canada to accelerate negotiations for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement and support the country as the rotating chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2024.
Her suggestions received the support from PM Chinh, who affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to help Canadian goods make deeper inroads into ASEAN.
Regarding international issues, the PM called on Canada to back Vietnam’s and ASEAN’s stance and viewpoints on the East Sea issue, including those on ensuring safety and freedom of navigation and overflight, handling disputes by peaceful measures in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and supporting the effective and full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and the building of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
Chinh asked Mary Ng to convey his wishes and regards to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, and his invitations to the PM to soon visit Vietnam to elevate the relationship to a new height./.