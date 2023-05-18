At the meeting between permanent Cabinet members and ministries and agencies in Hanoi on May 18. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the thermal power plants that use imported coal should employ measures such as borrowing and repurchasing coal of others, he said, urging the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group to ensure the supply of fuels for oil- and gas-fired thermal power plants.Relevant ministries and agencies should engage in negotiations with wind and solar power projects that are now ready to be connected to the national power grid, with provisional pricing.Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An was tasked with directly instructing the Vietnam Electricity in rolling out solutions to operate the national power system, ensure electricity supply and prevent power shortages./.