Business Regional automotive trade fair to open in HCM City in June Automechanika 2023, a regional trade fair for the automotive service industry, will take place at Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from June 23 to 25.

Business Cleared ground for Long Thanh airport’s 1st phase fully handed over in Q1 The southern province of Dong Nai will complete the handover of cleared ground for the first-stage construction of Long Thanh international airport within the first quarter of this year, the provincial People’s Committee said on February 21.

Business Petrol prices drop against projections of increase The retail prices of petrol have been revised down from 3pm on February 21 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance, although previous forecasts predicted that they are likely to increase.

Business Khanh Hoa province calls for investment in massive projects The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is set to call for investment worth billions of USD from foreign and domestic business giants at a conference slated for April 2.