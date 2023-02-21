PM urges weaknesses to be identified to accelerate transport projects
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the State steering committee for nationally important transport projects, chaired the fourth meeting of this committee on February 21.
PM Pham Minh Chinh addresses the fourth meeting of the State steering committee for nationally important transport projects on February 21. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, head of the State steering committee for nationally important transport projects, chaired the fourth meeting of this committee on February 21.
The hybrid event was connected with the 39 provinces and centrally-run cities with major transport projects.
Across the country, preparations are being made for the implementation of 32 road projects and sub-projects while 24 others are being carried out. The key projects under review include the urban railway ones in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the construction of Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai province, and the building of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City.
PM Chinh said 21 key transport projects with over 70 sub-projects are being carried out nationwide. In the time ahead, the Government will add some expressway projects linking different regions to guarantee smooth transport connectivity across the country.
This is a heavy workload requiring the strong engagement and determination of all ministries, sectors, localities, units, and contractors, he emphasised.
Highly valuing their efforts to tackle difficulties and obstacles to projects, he also pointed out that many projects are still sluggish, the quality of investment preparations remains modest, site clearance in certain localities is slow, the capacity of some project management boards is limited, while some projects have been divided into too many small bidding packages.
The Government leader demanded review be made to identify weaknesses and causes so as to devise timely and effective solutions.
He asked ministries and sectors to coordinate with one another to deal with difficulties related to construction materials; consulting, supervision, and design weaknesses; along with some contractors’ poor capacity and lack of a sense of responsibility.
In addition, they have to work harder to guarantee the quality and progress of projects; labour safety; projects’ satisfaction of technical, aesthetic, and environmental standards; and the rights and legitimate interests of people and enterprises. They also need to prevent the unreasonable hike of investment capital, the division of projects into many small bidding packages, and negative phenomena and wastefulness in the implementation process.
PM Chinh also requested increasing supervision and examination to early discover and solve problems to speed up those projects./.