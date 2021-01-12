PM values inspection sector’s role in corruption fight
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appreciated the Government Inspectorate’s contributions to the Party building and the corruption combat while addressing the inspection sector’s teleconference on January 12.
The sector reported that in the 2016 - 2020 period, the sum of money it found to be involved in corruption surged 134 percent, the sum proposed to be recovered rose 83 percent, and the recovered money shot up 5.7 times compared to the previous five years.
The numbers of corruption cases and related persons transferred to investigation agencies increased by over 56 percent and 92 percent, respectively.
In particular, the Government Inspectorate conducted inspections, uncovered violations, and proposed stringent settlement of many serious cases, including Mobifone’s acquisition of a 95-percent stake at the AVG company, the equitisation of Quy Nhon Port, and Phase 2 of the expansion project for the Thai Nguyen iron and steel factory.
The overlap in inspection activities has been improved considerably, the sector said, noting that local inspectorates have paid attention to post-inspection settlement.
In 2020, the whole sector conducted 6,199 administrative inspections and 181,227 specialised inspections and examinations, finding economic violations involving almost 86.369 trillion VND (3.7 billion USD) and 6,366ha of land. It proposed the recovery of over 23.84 trillion VND and 830ha of land while handing over 97 cases with 99 persons involved to investigation units.
Applauding the inspection sector’s contributions, PM Phuc said the country’s major successes over the last five years, especially in 2020, have helped enhance people’s trust in the Party and State, and that the fight against corruption and the settlement of complaints and denunciations have gained significant outcomes.
He spoke highly of the Government Inspectorate’s high sense of responsibility towards handling pressing issues in society, adding that the inspection sector’s prestige has improved.
Pointing out their shortcomings, he asked the Inspectorate and the entire sector to build proper inspection plans so as to serve the implementation of political tasks in their localities, including the realisation of the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution and the socio-economic development plans for 2021 and the next five years.
The PM also requested more attention to sensitive areas, carrying out unannounced inspections, steering clear of an overlap in activities of different agencies’ inspectorates, and coordination with relevant authorities in receiving citizens to serve the 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils.
The sector also needs to push ahead with enforcing the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control, revise the 2010 Inspection Law, and build a lean, efficient, and effective apparatus, he underlined./.
