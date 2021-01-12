Politics Hanoi needs more assistance for infrastructure development: city leader Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue told Carolyn Turk, World Bank (WB)’s Country Director for Vietnam that Hanoi is in need of great resources for infrastructure development amidst its fast urbanisation during their meeting in Hanoi on January 12.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 52nd session wraps up The final working day of the 52nd session of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, concluded on January 12, during which NA deputies commented on working reports for the 2016-2021 term of the People’s Court and the People’s Procuracy.