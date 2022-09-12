Politics Indian scholar: Ho Chi Minh and India-Vietnam Relations Dr Tilottama Mukherjee, Assistant Professor and head of the Department of Political Science at Syamaprasad College, India, has delivered a remark at an international conference recently held on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of UNESCO’s Resolution honouring President Ho Chi Minh as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture of Vietnam

Politics Foreign Minister co-chairs fourth meeting with Australian counterpart Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong co-chaired the fourth Vietnam-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on September 12.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets with Australian PM Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid a courtesy visit to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on September 12 on the occasion of his official visit to Australia to co-chair the 4th Vietnam - Australia Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Politics Vietnamese Party official meets with Singaporean Deputy PM The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to promoting the strategic partnership with Singapore, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong told visiting Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at a meeting in Hanoi on September 12 in Hanoi.