PM: Vietnam maintains stability amid global uncertainties
Vietnam is staying active and maintaining stability with risk management tools and healthy competition amid global integration, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Chairing a conference in Hanoi on September 12, PM Chinh said amid rapid and uncertain developments in the world, Vietnam has maintained macro-economic stability, controlled inflation and promoted growth. Political stability, social safety and order have been kept while external relations and global integration have been expanded.
In order to keep that momentum, he ordered staying vigilant, closely grasping domestic and international situation, and improving forecasting capacity to manage fiscal and monetary policies flexibly and effectively.
Stabilising macro-economy, controlling inflation, fueling growth and ensuring major balances of the economy are urgent, strategic and also key tasks during the remainder of this year and next years, he said.
The Government leader requested accelerating public investment disbursement, the socio-economic recovery and development programme and three national target programmes.
The Government, ministries, agencies and localities were asked to promptly strengthen the inter-sectoral Steering Committee on macro-economic management, continue stepping up administrative reform, building a streamlined apparatus with effective and efficient operations, developing high-quality human resources, and fighting corruption, negative behaviours and wastefulness.
The PM reiterated the consistent policy of building an independent, self-reliant economy that actively and proactively integrates into the world. Further attention must be paid to socio-cultural development while social welfares guaranteed, national defence-security consolidated to protect national independence and sovereignty.
In the end, he highlighted a need to reach social consensus to fulfil the goals of achieving macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, promoting economic growth and ensuring key balances of the economy.
According to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Vietnam’s GDP growth hit 6.42% annually in the first half and is expected to surpass the yearly target of 6-6.5%./.