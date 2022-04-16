PM Chinh presents first-class Labour Order to the Party Organisation, administration and locals of Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

At the ceremony, the PM presented the first-class Labour Order of the Party and State to the Party organisation, administration and people of Ninh Thuan in recognition of their outstanding contribution to renewable energy development.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Duc Thanh highlighted the strong growth of Ninh Thuan over the past 30 years with comprehensive achievements.Last year, the province's gross regional domestic product (GDP) expanded by 69.6 times compared to 1992, with average growth rate of 8.14 percent per year, higher than the country’s average. Total social investment also increased by more than 440 times in the period.The ratio of poor households reduced from 14.93 percent in 2016 to 4.57 percent in 2021, he said.The provincial leader said that Ninh Thuan is striving to become a renewable energy hub in 2025 and a locality with upper middle-income of the country in 2030./.