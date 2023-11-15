At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: cand.com.vn)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Deputy Director of the Lao Cai provincial Police Department Col. Tran Quoc Huy held talks with Huang Bizhong, chief of the public security bureau of Honghe county of China’s Yunnan province, in northern border Lao Cai city on November 14.



Huy said since 2022, the two sides have actively provided effective counseling for local authorities regarding policies and measures to ensure stability, security and safety in border areas and important political and cultural events of both countries.



Last year, they worked closely together to share information and roll out anti-pandemic measures, thus preventing the spread of the disease in border areas.



The regular fight against illegal entry-exit has proved highly effective. Both sides have actively spread a nationwide movement for border management, encouraging citizens to discover and report cross-border violations, especially drug, criminal and cyber crimes, to law enforcement agencies.



Huang, for his part, said the fight has made important contributions to maintaining an environment of peace and stability in border areas, in service of socio-economic development there.



Concluding the talks, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining future orientations to cooperation in several key issues./.