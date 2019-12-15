Society 68 percent of kids experience violence from relatives: Survey A recent survey has found that 68 percent of children between the ages of one and 14 had been on the receiving end of violence at the hands of their parents and relatives.

Society Vietnamese, Cambodian news agencies look to boost ties The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) pledges to support Cambodia’s news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) and other agencies of the Cambodian Ministry of Information in personnel training, said VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh on December 13.

Society Bank customers warned of message scams The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over a new type of scam where apparent official bank messages are sent to customers to appropriate money.

Society Vinh Phuc invests 8.2 million USD in upgrading bridges The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to invest 190 billion VND (8.2 million USD) in upgrading old bridges and building new ones crossing 34 canals.