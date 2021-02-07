World Strong earthquake hits southern Philippines An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Davao del Sur province in the south of the Philippines on February 7, authorities said.

World Half of Japanese firms in Vietnam plan to boost operations More than half of Japanese businesses in Vietnam and India have plans to expand their in-country operations, Kyodo News cited a recent survey.

World Cambodia pledges support for trade liberalisation after catfish import suspended The Cambodian Ministry of Commerce on February 5 issued a feedback document about the country’s recent suspension of catfish imports from several neighbouring countries, including Vietnam, reaffirming Cambodia’s commitment to complying with and supporting the spirit of trade liberalisation.