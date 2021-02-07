Polish newspaper believes in goal of building prosperous, happy Vietnam
The website trybuna.info of Poland recently posted an article, in which author Piotr Gadzinowski shows belief that Vietnam will achieve the goal of building a prosperous and happy nation as set out during the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
Delegates vote to approve 13th National Party Congress's Resolution - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
The author cited the Happy Planet Index as saying that Vietnam is currently ranked fifth among 140 assessed countries, far from the 121st place 30 years ago.
He also highlighted the CPV’s 13th National Congress from January 25 to February 1, during which Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as Party General Secretary with high consensus.
The Party Congress, held every five years, is significant to not only Vietnam but also the entire Southeast Asia where Vietnam is one of the motive force.
The author said that despite global economic recessions, Vietnam’s economy grew by 2.9 percent in 2020 and is expected to expand about 7 percent this year – likely the highest level in the region.
Vietnam is also listed among the countries with the best response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The author quoted a survey of Australia’s Lowy Institute as saying that Vietnam is ranked second in the world in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The author also showed his impression with Vietnam’s long-term strategy on socio-economic development discussed during the 13th National Party Congress with the aim to build a prosperous and happy nation.
The article emphasised that the CPV’s consistent and creative socio-economic policies have helped increase Vietnam’s international position./.