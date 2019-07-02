Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh (R) and Ahmed M. Saeed, Vice President (Operation 2) of the ADB

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam appreciates the Asian Development Bank's assistance in capital funding and policy consultancy, Politburo member Nguyen Van Binh said at his reception for Ahmed M. Saeed, Vice President (Operation 2) of the ADB in Hanoi on July 2.



Binh, who is also Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said he is delighted at the sound cooperation between Vietnam and the lender.



He laid stress on the bank’s provision of an accumulative funding of over 16 billion USD for 173 programmes and projects to help poverty eradication and socio-economic development in Vietnam.



Binh pledged that loans from the lender will be used efficiently for the country’s socio-economic growth.



Ahmed M. Saeed spoke highly of the country’s goodwill cooperation with ADB as well as its workable policies to manage macro-economic stability and inflation and spur growth.



He assured that ADB continues assisting Vietnam in developing transport infrastructure, energy, human resources, response to climate change, science-technology, and the development of the private sector.-VNA