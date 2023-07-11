Society PM orders acceleration of reforming judicial record issuance procedures Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive on the promotion of administrative procedure reform in issuing judicial record certificates, aiming to create convenience for citizens and businesses.

Society Vietnam’s sun protective clothes showcased at BIENALSUR 2023 Sun protective clothing, often worn by Vietnamese women while riding motorbikes, is impressing visitors to the international contemporary art exhibition BIENALSUR underway in La Plata city of Argentina.

Society Panamanian ship rescued in south-central waters Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation and the Vietnam People’s Navy on July 10 took measures to help a Panamanian ship which has been stranded in the waters of the south-central province of Binh Thuan.