Business Purchase price for biomass power adjusted up The Prime Minister has promulgated a decision adjusting up the purchasing price for biomass power.

Politics HCM City pledges to facilitate operation of Sri Lankan firms Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate the operation of foreign businesses, including those from Sri Lanka, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan has pledged.

Business Vietnam’s e-commerce market to surpass 17 bln USD in 2023 Vietnam’s e-commerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3 percent from 9.4 billion USD last year to 17.3 billion USD in 2023, data analytics company GlobalData forecast.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,198 VND per USD on March 11, up 8 VND from the previous day.