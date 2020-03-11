Pork imports surge in January-February
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam imported over 13,800 tonnes of pork in the first two months of 2020, a year-on-year rise of 150 percent.
Most imports were from Canada (33.06 percent), Germany (25.4 percent), Brazil (16.10 percent), Poland (15.81 percent), and the US (7.78 percent).
In the period, Vietnam imported more than 12,450 tonnes of beef and 12,930 tonnes of buffalo meat.
All buffalo meat came from India, while beef was imported mainly from the US, Australia, and Canada.
Vietnam purchased over 26,650 tonnes of poultry meat from abroad in the first two months, mainly from the US, the Republic of Korea and Brazil.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, by the beginning of March 2020, Vietnam had about 24 million pigs, 77 percent of the total pigs before the African swine fever.
The number of pigs in the country is expected to increase further from April, which helps ensure sufficient pork supply for domestic demand./.