Business Mobile phones, electronic products - largest foreign currency earners Mobile phones and components, computers, electronic products and spare parts are the two largest foreign currency earners of the country, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam’s sustainable businesses in 2019 honoured The Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) held a ceremony on November 26 to honour 20 sustainable enterprises in Vietnam.

Business Counterfeit, IPR violations still rampant: forum Counterfeiting and violations of intellectual property rights (IPR) were still rampant, with the perpetrators operating outside and within the country employing advanced technologies and running sophisticated schemes, Hoang Anh Duong, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance, said at a forum in Hanoi on November 26.

Business Tra fish exports to Malaysia see strong surge Vietnam shipped a total 34.18 million USD worth of tra fish to Malaysia this year to mid-October, a year-on-year surge of 23.6 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).