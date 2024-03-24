Videos Efforts made to promote the craft of making Lai Vung rolls The craft of making fermented pork rolls in Lai Vung district in Dong Thap province has flourished over the last six decades, establishing itself as a renowned local delicacy. Despite facing various challenges, the community in Lai Vung remains dedicated to safeguarding and advancing the time-honoured craft, which has now been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Videos Son Doong Cave named among world’s 10 best Son Doong Cave in Quang Binh province has been ranked sixth among the 10 most beautiful caves in the world by British travel magazine Time Out. With 38.5 million cubic metres of space, the 9-kilometre-long cave is the world’s largest natural cave.

Videos Tram Tau preserving local culture to develop tourism Located in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Tram Tau district is bestowed with a cool climate all year round, beautiful natural landscapes, and the cultural diversity of local ethnic groups. The district is now focusing on preserving and promoting the value of its cultural heritage, scenic spots, and traditional crafts, to develop distinctive tourism offerings, grow its tourism sector

Videos Tapping potential for durian exports to China With existing advantages, greater attention is being given to improving Vietnamese durian quality to continue affirming its export position, while engaging in the billion-dollar export industry in 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.