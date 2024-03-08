Business Infographic Vietnam's economy in first two months of 2024 In the first two months of 2024, economic indicators paint a dynamic picture for Vietnam with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) surging by an average of 3.67%, core inflation increasing by 2.84% and total registered foreign investment reaching nearly 4.29 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports reach nearly 10 billion USD In the initial two months of 2024, Vietnam's agro-aquatic-forestry exports reached an impressive 9.84 billion USD. This marks a substantial surge of 50.3% compared to the same period in 2023.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s FDI inflow surges 38.6% in two months Total newly-registered foreign investment capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors totalled 4.29 billion USD as of February 20, up by 38.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The disbursement of FDI capital is projected at some 2.8 billion USD, reflecting a 9.8% increase against the same period last year.

Business Infographic Coffee exports set to account for 80-85% of total production by 2030 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a target of Vietnam’s total coffee plantation area reaching 640,000 - 660,000 hectares by 2030, with exports expected to account for 80-85% of the country’s total production.