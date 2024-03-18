Textile & garment exports up 15% in January-February
General Statistics Office figures reveal that Vietnam earned 5.2 billion USD from exporting textile and garment products in the opening two months of 2024, a 15-percent increase compared to the same period of 2023. The figures put textiles and garments in fourth position in terms of revenue-generating sectors.
VNA
