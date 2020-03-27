Ecological real estate is considered a safe investment channel amid the pandemic, meeting the demand for green living space and ensuring health safety for dwellers.

In a survey by VnExpress on safe investment channels amid COVID-19, real estate remains on top of the list with 31 percent of approvals, followed by savings (20 percent), gold (16 percent), cash (15 percent) and USD (8 percent).

JLL – a real estate consulting firm - evaluates that COVID-19 will cause short-term effects on economic growth, business operation, and individual activities. It further forecasts investment activities can be slower in the first half of 2020 due to investors’ hesitation over uncertainties. The retail and hotel sectors are likely to be most affected. Investors will be in favour of safe haven and weigh risks such as stable income and operational capacity.

“Investors tend to distribute more capital in real estate along the time thanks to more attractive profit margins than other assets,” the report says.

Eco-smart city with integrated conveniences will be a new trend of the real estate market.

An analytical report from SSI Research shows that the activities of buying and selling houses still take place despite the complicated developments of COVID-19, especially in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, due to the large accommodation demand.

Experts say the property industry will feel the punch of COVID-19, but it can achieve a prompt recovery if the pandemic is put under control. Support policies from State-run agencies and promotion campaigns by developers will contribute to the recovery.

COVID-19 also presents an opportunity for satellite ecological property businesses if they can meet the demand for green living space and health care services.

Eco – smart city Aqua City of Novaland Group covers over 600 hectares south of Bien Hoa city, Dong Nai province, providing green living space for dwellers.

Air quality and green living space are also a magnet to customers. The project aims to promote sustainability and conservation of rivers in the region. Up to 70 percent of its acreage is marked out for green space and amenities, such as: school systems, hospitals, shopping mall, marina, and sports centers, etc. Besides, Aqua City will be applied smart technology solutions in operation.

Chain of top-notch conveniences in Aqua City

The real estate market is forecast to see a lot of changes in 2020 towards sustainable values. Investors and customers are likely to choose eco-smart urban projects and satellite ones with good connection infrastructure and conveniences to avoid traffic congestion and environmental pollution in big cities. In the context of COVD-19, the investment in building green living spaces is key to increasing competitiveness and financial sustainability for property developers./.

VNA