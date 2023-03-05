Vietnamese products on display at an exhibition in Italy (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Renzo Piraccini, President of Cesena Fiera, has wished that Vietnam will join the Macfruit 2023 – a fruit and veg professional show in the Italian city of Rimini from May 3-5, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties to introduce its popular tropical farm produce such as dragon fruit, lychee and ginger.

Cesena Fiera is organiser of Macfrut, one of the biggest annual international fairs in Europe and one of the leading economic and trade events in Italy, with about 1,000 stalls from over 90 countries, including over 500 purchasers and nearly 32,500 visitors.

Meeting Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung, Piraccini hailed the potential of Vietnamese farm produce and thanked the diplomat for partnering with Macfruit to introduce Vietnamese products over the past two years.

He said Macfruit 2023 will become more special with the International Blueberry Days, a new exhibition dedicated to the world of spices and herbs, and another on plant nursery and varietal innovation.

Hung, for his part, wished that Vietnam would be present at the event this year to continue bringing quality agricultural and specialty products, especially fruits and vegetables that meet market demand in Italy, the European Union and international markets.

He said it is not only an opportunity to popularise Vietnamese products but also to enable Vietnamese localities and firms to learn about the latest technologies in hi-tech agriculture, plant nursery and innovation in fruit cultivation.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy previously joined the events in 2021 and 2022./.