Vietnamese stall at the event (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia is showcasing Vietnamese agro-fisheries at Foodservice Sydney 2022 from October 23-25, one of the world’s annual biggest food industry and dining service exhibition.



The Vietnamese products on display include fresh fruits, packaged seasoning, coffee beans, cashew nuts, processed food, tea bags, frozen seafood and several types of popular rice like Ong Cua ST25 rice which has won the World’s Best Rice award and recently obtained trademark in Australia.



Visitors to the Vietnam’s stall also have a chance to receive and taste this rice variety for free.



The office also helped Foodeli Vietnam set up its own stall at the event to introduce its Hanoi’s instant pho noodles and Bac Giang’s instant rice noodle to consumers.



Foodeli is now present in Australia’s distribution system and gaining popularity in this demanding market.



At the same time, the office is holding an international fair of Vietnamese goods on digital platform from October 24-30, thus enabling Vietnamese firms to access Australian consumers effectively.



Both events are part of the Vietnamese Goods Week hosted by the office in many Australian localities from October 23-30.



Meanwhile in Western Australia state, the office in collaboration with MCQ supermarket chain and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines held an event to popularise Vietnamese farm produce, offering shoppers a chance to win a Vietnam Airlines’ round-trip ticket from Australia to Vietnam, as well as grab other attractive agricultural products./.