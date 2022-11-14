Business Airport infrastructure investment needs private involvement: insiders Public investment alone is insufficient to finance new airport infrastructure, exposing the need for more favourable policies to draw in private investment.

Business M&A in renewable energy recorded despite economic downturn Despite concerns about a recession, economists said merger and acquisition(M&A) activities in the renewable energy industry still have much potential.

Business Vietnam, India foster cooperation in innovation, startup A Vietnam-India Startup Forum was held in a hybrid format on November 12, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.