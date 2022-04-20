The figure is down about 35,000 MW compared to the version submitted on March 26, 2021.



The power sector will focus on green energy transition and clean energy, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions sources.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been assigned to collect opinions from localities to fine-tune the National Power Development Plan. It has also been asked to prioritise for each period and address bottlenecks in electricity development.



The Deputy PM requested the ministry to urgently study opinions to finalise the draft National Power Development Plan for approval by the State Appraisal Council by April 25, 2022./.

VNA