Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030
Vietnam’s power generation capacity is projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030, according to a Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh's conclusion at a conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period.
The figure is down about 35,000 MW compared to the version submitted on March 26, 2021.
The power sector will focus on green energy transition and clean energy, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions sources.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been assigned to collect opinions from localities to fine-tune the National Power Development Plan. It has also been asked to prioritise for each period and address bottlenecks in electricity development.
The Deputy PM requested the ministry to urgently study opinions to finalise the draft National Power Development Plan for approval by the State Appraisal Council by April 25, 2022./.