Politics Delegates to congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi early January 25 ahead of the congress’s preparatory session.

Politics Indian politician hails CPV as true representative of Vietnamese nation Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member and head of the International Department of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is the true representative of the entire Vietnamese nation.

Politics Infographic 11th Party Congress: Comprehensive promotion of 'doi moi' (reform) The eleventh national Party Congress adopted the updated platform on national construction during the transitional period towards socialism (supplemented and developed in 2011), the 2011-2020 Socio-Economic Development Strategy, the Report of the 10th Central Committee, the Party Statute (supplemented and revised) and many other documents of high importance.