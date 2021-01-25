Preparatory session adopts working regulations for 13th National Party Congress
Hanoi (VNA) – Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress attended a preparatory session in the morning of January 25, during which they are scheduled to adopt working regulations of the congress.
The delegates will also elect the Presidium, the secretarial delegation and the delegate eligibility verification board of the congress.
The congress’s working programme, election rules and a report on the eligibility of delegates are expected to be approved by the preparatory session.
The 13th National Party Congress will officially open in the morning of January 26 and last until February 2, with the participation of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide./.