Society Hanoi works to ensure safety for visitors to Huong Pagoda Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has made an inspection tour of the Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in Huong Son complex - a special national relic site in My Duc district - which officially began welcoming back visitors on February 16.

Society Can Tho University boosts educational ties with Thai institute Can Tho University, based in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, has signed via videoconference a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), a research and educational institution in Thailand.

Society Vietnamese national hero anniversary marked in Cuba Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung paid a visit to a Havana school named after Nguyen Van Troi, a Vietnamese national hero in the American war, to join the celebration of his 82nd birth anniversary (February 1, 1940 – 2022).

Society Vietnam National University - Hanoi listed in Webometrics’ Top 1,000 best universities The Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU) climbed 15 places to rank 944th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, which was freshly announced by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.