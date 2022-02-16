President attends ceremony recognising Binh Dinh’s Tuy Phuoc as new-style rural district
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 16 attended a ceremony recognising Tuy Phuoc district in the south central province of Binh Dinh to get the status of a new-style rural area.
After nearly 10 years of implementing the National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, Tuy Phuoc has applied many dynamic and creative ways of doing that are suitable to the actual conditions of the locality, thus gaining positive achievements.
The average annual economic growth rate reaches 9.2 percent; per capita income is 45.8 million VND (2,013 USD) per year, an increase of 2.4 times compared to that in 2011; and the rate of poor households is 1.92 percent, down 7.92 percent from 2011. All main roads in communes and connecting communes have been asphalted or concreted. The rate of trained workers is 48.6 percent. All households are using hygienic water, in which, those with access to clean water in accordance with national standards is 74.1 percent.
Speaking at the event, President Phuc congratulated the administration and people of Binh Dinh for having 84 out of 113 communes meeting new-style rural building criteria, higher than the national average.
He noted that building new rural areas is necessary with the highest goal of improving the material and spiritual lives and income of farmers.
The State leader asked Tuy Phuoc to boost modernisation in terms of science and technology, have more clean products, and pay more attention to developing a socialist-oriented market economy, promoting the role of household and multi-sector economy, especially the private economy.
Tuy Phuoc must become a model and advanced new-style rural district of Vietnam, he said, asking Binh Dinh province and Tuy Phuoc district to take suitable steps to maintain the living environment for local residents./.