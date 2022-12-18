President attends inauguration of memorial site in Quang Nam
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 18 attended the inauguration ceremony of Hon Tau-Deo Le Memorial Site in Que Son district in the central province of Quang Nam, which is dedicated to commemorating officials, soldiers, guerrillas and people who laid down their lives for the country’s independence.
Que Son district witnessed hundreds of battles during the resistance wars against the French colonists and American imperialists. Meanwhile, Hon Tau mountain range was the former base of leaders of Que Son district, Quang Nam and former Quang Da provinces as well as a number of the agencies of the Party Committee of the Region 5.
Thousands of officials, soldiers, guerrillas and people sacrificed here while fighting the enemies during the wars.
Construction of the Hon Tau-Deo Le Memorial Site was completed after 10 months at a total cost of over 10 billion VND (423,639 USD).
Addressing the ceremony, President Phuc underlined that the people of Vietnam will forever remember and be grateful for the great sacrifice by the heroes and martyrs, heroic Vietnamese mothers, and by many excellent, loyal and indomitable people of Que Son and all parts of the country who fought, sacrificed and stayed in the region.
He lauded the efforts of Que Son and the management board of the project in mobilising resources for the construction of the site.
The inauguration of the site was a good chance to pay tribute to the elder generations and educate the youth on the glorious tradition of the region and the country.
On this occasion, President Phuc also hailed the performance of Da Nang city, Quang Nam province and Que Son district in boosting post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, and expressed his hope that the localities will continue to work hard to improve the living conditions of local people, especially war veterans, and complete all socio-economic targets.
He hoped that the Party Organisation, administration and people of Que Son will join hands in taking care of the site, turning it into an attractive destination for domestic and foreign visitors and a place for patriotism education.
At the ceremony, President Phuc presented gifts to some Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers in the locality.
Earlier, President Phuc offered flowers and incense in tribute to heroic martyrs at the Hon Tau-Deo Le Memorial Site, and paid tribute to martyrs at the steles dedicated to heroes and martyrs at An Xuan forbidden forest in Que My commune, Que Son district./.