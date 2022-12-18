Politics Decade-long resolution on social policies witnesses positive results While social policies have resulted in significant achievements in the past few years, a more comprehensive approach is required to ensure social security and welfare for people.

Politics Sri Lanka Ambassador awarded with friendship insignia Sri Lankan Ambassador to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage has been awarded with the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations”, the most noble distinction of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), in recognition of his dedication to traditional friendship and solidarity between the two peoples.

Politics Four Vietnamese peacekeepers to depart for Central African Republic The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on December 16 to present President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decisions to send four military officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, replacing four others who have finished their tenure.

Politics Quang Ninh seeks to further beef up cooperation with Chinese city The People's Committee of the Vietnamese province of Quang Ninh and the administration of Fangchenggang city in the Chinese province of Guangxi held their first virtual meeting on December 16.